It is hard to believe is has been one month since I was sworn in as the House District 75 Representative. I continue to feel honored to serve my constituents.
The 2023 legislature is in full swing, and records are being set on the Montana House Floor. For the first time in Montana history, legislators are faced with the decision of how to disperse a nearly two-billion-dollar surplus. To accomplish this, a six-bill package will move forward to break down the disbursements into different categories.
These bills allow for taxpayer refunds up to $1,250 for single-filing returns or $2,500 for joint-filing returns (HB 192), as well as 1 million in business equipment tax exemption (HB 212), and revises income tax rates for capital gains (HB 221). In addition, HB 267 would allow for the state to access additional federal transportation funds to be matched with state funds for highway and bridge construction. Finally, HB 222 gives property taxpayers two payments of $500, over the course of the next two years, and HB 251 is the Governor’s “Debt Free by ‘23” initiative set to reduce existing state debt.
I have presented eight house bills and carried two senate bills thus far. One of the bills I presented is a bill that would require a Veterans Long Term Healthcare Needs study to be conducted every 10 years after the U.S. census. This would include an analysis of the demographics of Montana veterans and services available and the need for additional services. This will also include an analysis of veteran cemetery needs for the future.
I appreciate hearing your opinion. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me. My contact information is marta.bertoglio@legmt.gov.
Marta Bertoglio (R-Montana City) is the Representative for House District 75
