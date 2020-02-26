Has anyone seen the ragged American flag in Whitehall? It flies in disgrace in the same place south of the truck stop in Whitehall.
Our flag is the world’s symbol of freedom and democracy, or has it, like this ragged flag, deteriorated to symbolize hatred and autocracy. What kind of American would allow this to happen?
I respectfully request the owner replace this public display of a ragged American flag with an American flag in good condition. - Don Lepinsky, Whitehall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.