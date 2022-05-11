After the lack of water, weeds are the most critical problem in this part of the world. Every few years we have to renew the special mill levy to support the county cost-share program for herbicides. What does this cost-share program accomplish? Let me give a personal example.
I sprayed 50 acres this fall. The aircraft that did the spraying cost me $9 per acre. The herbicide cost me $6.50 per quart and per acre. The county cost-shared $6.50 per quart for the herbicide. Total cost, $1,100. So, for $325, the taxpayers of Jefferson County got control of most of the weeds on 50 acres. Besides killing most of the weeds on this 50 acres, the weed seeds are not blowing over neighboring fields and competing with desirable plants for space and water. It is shocking to experience how fast we can go from a field of grass to a field of weeds without an aggressive weed control program..
I strongly recommend that you vote to continue this special weed mill levy.
