Many folks, including the local Animal Shelter & Care Committee (AS&CC), are passionate and have concerns regarding abandoned and abused animals and their related care. Here are few questions I believe are important for all taxpayers to consider, comparing the social benefits and economic costs for the upcoming consideration of the permanent nine mill levy ballot issue:
- Why nine mills, as well as why permanent (forever)?
- Should the county taxpayers finance a "conceptual" facility (without a specific approved size and plan) that will not be owned by the county (taxpayers)?
- Has a conceptual contract or memorandum of understanding been developed for taxpayer understanding and consideration, dealing with potentially a "forever" contract?
- What sidebars are expected by the taxpayers for construction and operations accountability: performance standards, objectives and expected key results, key performance indicators (which would direct future commission actions and decisions).
- Is there a guarantee that a selected nonprofit organization will be in operation "forever" (like a governmental entity would be)?
- Will the county taxpayers have future guarantees that the facility will serve the county permanently (forever)?
- Our county's geographic size is significant—covering Waterloo, Pipestone, Elk Park, areas near Willow Creek/Three Forks, Cardwell, Jefferson City, Clancy, Montana City as well as the cities of Whitehall and Boulder—will all areas and taxpayers directly benefit?
- Apparently, based upon AS&CC information, there may not be county funds currently budgeted directly for animal control within the general fund budget. Are there implied funds within the Sheriff Department's budget for public safety, covering animal control as well?
- Is there a county contract with the Lewis & Clark animal shelter for placement of animals, including payment terms? If so, what has been expended in recent years?
It is apparently assumed the current proposed permanent mill levy at nine mills would annually raise an estimated $291,952 based upon 2021 assessed and taxable real property values. With Montana Department of Revenue reappraisals mandated every two years, will property values stay the same, go up, or go down? Likely no one has a perfect crystal ball. Each property in the county is unique—residences, small business and agricultural. During the last six years (MDOR appraisals 2015–21), our home assessment/taxable values increased approximately 12% and our ranch 66%. Ag and business properties will each differ, as will each residential real property. If in the future the MDOR reappraisal process increases assessed/taxable values—automatically the nine-mill permanent levy will raise more dollars, apparently specifically only for animal control.
During the next month, in Boulder, Montana City and Whitehall, there are three discussion opportunities for taxpayers to listen, learn and ask specific questions to educate themselves regarding the permanent levy. How will it affect you in the next five, 10, 15 years and beyond? Also, there is information on the AS&CC website.
