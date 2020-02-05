I saw the article about the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce (“Boulder Chamber to revisit bylaws,” Jan. 22) and have a few questions for the Chamber board:
What does the Chamber do? I know that you produce the phone book every two years and, until now, sponsored the car show each year; you sponsor the garage sale, music festival, farmer’s market and holiday bazaar, but what about in between? Or what about holding events just for members? Sponsorship is not the same thing as putting on an event.
The fact that there is over $17,000 in the bank came as quite a shock. What do you do with that money? Where did it come from and why do you need it?
I realize that Helena and Butte are large communities, but we are members of both of those Chambers, in addition to others in the state. We get weekly news from both of them, not only on events within those communities put on by its members, but also their events. They each have an annual Chamber luncheon and give away awards. They have an annual dinner and provide entertainment. They do “Business Before Hours” and “Business After Hours” networking events monthly, so that any member can attend.
While Pat Lewis was president, we got regular emails with news, meeting information and agenda and opportunities for marketing. Since she left we have had zero information. I recognize that these other chambers have far bigger dollars and employees but the funds they collect partially pay for their events and overhead. This begs the question: what are you saving all that money for? Why not start spending it on the members who support it and put together some networking events for them?
I feel like this article was correct in that there needs to be more transparency from the Chamber and more news about the Chamber within the community. It looks to me like a lot needs to be changed. We are business members and have been since 2017 and I can’t even tell you why we’re still members, other than to support the community. We don’t get any benefits from it.
The Chamber needs to be publicly visible and active in the community more than four times per year, to encourage involvement from both members and residents and that will encourage new members to join -- especially if those of us who are members want to feel like there is a reason for us to continue our membership.
The Chamber’s mission statement printed on the front of the phone book says, “Speaking with a collective voice, the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce actively encourages and promotes economic and social development that leads to the enhancement of the quality of life of the Boulder area.” To truly follow this mission statement, opportunities need to be created for the members to attend members only events for networking and discussion of happenings in the community and how they can better support the community as a whole.
Part of the Chamber’s responsibility as listed in that statement, is to help the community thrive financially through business engagement and economic development. A board who doesn’t inform or involve its members or get out in public, does not meet the definition of engagement or economic development. - Carey Burnside, Arctic Heat, Boulder
