First, I want to thank the Monitor for hosting last night’s town hall with our State Legislators. This is the type of service that is invaluable and can only be done right by local media outlets. I found it professionally delivered and informative.
I did find a discrepancy in Senator McClafferty’s support of bills that I found disturbing. Understand that I haven’t seen the bills, so I am not speaking specifics just an apparent conflict in her ideology.
One bill discussed was a “right to work” bill. The Senator was opposed to it. To paraphrase her she said that people should know when they apply for a job that it is a union company and if they disagree they should seek employment elsewhere.
However, she is opposed to the ‘protection of religion’ bill that protects people’s freedom of religion in their business decisions.
I don’t have an opinion on the right to work bill; I am currently in a union shop (IAFF) and have lived in a right to work state. Both systems worked.
I do have an interest in being able to make business decisions based on religious convictions. For example, an Islamic day care being able to hire people within their faith, a Kosher deli not having to serve pork, etc.
I am very concerned that the protections Senator McClafferty supports for unions she will refuse to religious organizations. This seems to be more partisan than Montanan.
—Stu Goodner, Boulder
