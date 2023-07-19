Recently my wife and I had the experience of attending the meeting at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds hosted by the Montana Department of Revenue. Certainly, the 100-plus in attendance caught the presenters off guard with many left standing along the walls in the room.
Most of the residents who attended because of the taxable assessment on their property which increased 46% statewide, were extremely concerned about the ability to pay the additional taxes. Some openly shared the fear of not being able to pay their taxes and some even stated they have already downsized a minimalistic lifestyle. Some of these comments came from long-time residents who were very fearful of these property assessments. I can’t help thinking who in the room will be the first to sell, or worst yet, lose their home due to the increased valuation in their property.
These changes were not new to the Department of Revenue, who anticipated the taxable revisions and advised the Legislature in November of 2022 about the impending escalation of values. The Department and Legislature were well aware of property values skyrocketing and Montana’s $2.5 billion state budget surplus. Still the crowd was seeking answers that the presenters suggested only can be corrected by Legislature…in two years.
This panic that consumed the audience propelled many to ask why isn’t the legislature having a special session to address these urgent concerns? Many felt the legislature was only concerned with the out of state “special interests” and new high-income residents. It was brought up that our current representative did nothing to protect the citizens and constituents. There is no record that our representative did anything to address the property tax situation, submit any legislation or even attend a taxation committee to voice concerns for Jefferson County.
It’s very apparent that the State has outgrown its dated taxation system and is greatly in need of developing a program that protects the long-term property owner, everyday workers and senior citizens. The current system does not favor Montanans and only rewards the new property owners. Our bordering states of Idaho, Wyoming, South and North Dakota do not tax their senior citizens Social Security. Also, these states have enacted programs that either freezes or defers additional property taxes after age 65.
At the last Legislative Session, the Governor and GOP had an opportunity to enact long-term tax relief but opted to transfer the tax liability from out of state corporations and high earners to the backs of the veterans, working families and retired tax payers. Wealthy individuals and corporations received long-term tax breaks while the rest of us only get a small refund for two years and you have to apply for it! Where were our local representatives defending us taxpayers?
We simply cannot wait the next 19 months for the next Legislative session to address these immediate issues and concerns. What is needed is a special session of the legislature to address and implement tax relief for all Montana’s property tax payers! Change needs to happen because Jefferson County’s residents can’t wait.
Jeff Benson is a Boulder resident
