While watching the wonderful rodeo parade in Boulder, I was very disgusted when I saw the large grey flag with rude political words regarding our U.S. president, and in smaller letters referring to all those that voted for him, boldly flying on a pickup pulling the float for the Outlaw Saloon. Whoever was responsible for allowing this float will know who the driver/owner of the float was, and hopefully have contacted them and never allow them in another Boulder parade. The driver of that truck owes the people of Boulder an apology!
