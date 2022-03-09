Dear Editor,
Anyone praising Vladimir Putin for any reason does not support democracy. If you applaud Putin, our greatest adversary, and his unjust war on Ukraine—while denigrating our president for political gain—you are not a patriot, you are un-American. At this time, all Americans should be united against this detestable, evil enemy, not spew traitorous praise.
