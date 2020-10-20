Our youth are the future of Montana and they are in jeopardy. There are already many opportunities for young people to be led astray, not the least of these being availability of illegal and unhealthy substances. The passage of I-190 and CI-118 in this November’s election would make it legal to purchase marijuana for recreational use for those 21 and older. As a result, marijuana would then be even more accessible for underage residents to obtain than it is now.
As adults, our focus should be on helping kids be best equipped to be self sufficient, contributing members of society. This would include, but not be limited to, making sure they have the necessary education and a healthy and well developed mind to enable them to pursue their career interests. The abuse of alcohol or marijuana not only can lead to addictions that are problematic, but can hamper the development of the brain in those less than 26 years of age.
There are many reasons for young people to avoid use of marijuana. Regular use by youth can prevent full brain development and can affect cognition, decision making and motor skills. Impairment of these skills affects a person’s performance every day of their lives and consequences of that affect those around them as well, i.e. driving. A further consequence of using marijuana is that it leads to the use of stronger illegal drugs, which opens up a whole new spectrum of poor decisions, health risks and dangers to others.
Please get educated on this topic and search your heart for the right decision. Is it worth the tax dollars that will be gained as a result of marijuana sales for the loss that Montanans and particularly our youth will suffer?
—Mickey Senechal, CARE Coalition Member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.