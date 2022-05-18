The Jefferson Valley Sportsman’s Association urges all Jefferson County voters to vote for the continuation of the existing three (3) mill levy for the Jefferson County Weed Control District. Unless reauthorized by voters during the June 2022 primary election, the mil levy will sunset on June 30, 2022. This mill levy provides funding for herbicides so county residents can purchase herbicides at a reduced rate. It also funds weed control along county roads and other county properties like the fairground, baseball fields and rodeo grounds. It funds biological control, public education and applicator certification.
If you are new to Jefferson County or do not have an agricultural or land management background, you may not be aware that noxious weeds and other invasive species can cause severe economic and ecological problems if they are not managed. Noxious weeds typically out-compete native plants for soil nutrients, water and sunlight. Rangelands dominated by noxious weeds have less forage for elk, deer and livestock. Some noxious weeds are poisonous to cows, horses and other animals.
Ranchers and land managers have seen that when a noxious weed control program is not maintained, the weeds quickly reestablish themselves and cause detrimental effects. Jefferson County has significantly fewer problems with noxious weeds than many other counties because of its sustained comprehensive weed control program.
Voting for the three mill levy for Jefferson County Weed District is not a vote for a new tax. It is a vote for continued management of noxious weeds in Jefferson County. For hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts, voting for this mill levy is a vote for fish and wildlife. Please vote for the three mill levy.
