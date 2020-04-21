Right-wing media outlets would have you believe that a Democrat administration will be disastrous for this country if Trump — a Republican in name only, if you think about it — does not win a second term.
Really?
Over the past 230 years, lead by both Republican and Democrat presidents, we have been the wealthiest, strongest, most compassionate nation on Earth. Both parties have been responsible for who and what we are today. Both parties will continue to field presidents well into the future and, rest assured, this will not destroy us. We are better and stronger when we put the American people first and not segregate along party lines.
So enough with the half-truths and lies. If anything, a humanitarian crisis, an economic crisis and a constitutional crisis are brewing with Trump at the helm. Let’s stop pointing fingers and hyping “fake news” and let science, facts, and civility guide us through these tumultuous times. — Zia Kazimi, Clancy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.