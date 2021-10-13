I support JHS’s bond because I support children. I support their education base that will guide them to becoming engaged citizens. This past week, I had the pleasure of taking students to the Last Chance Pow Wow in Helena. What struck me was that the theme, the reason to have the pow wow, was to celebrate the children. Being there, and being reminded that we need to honor and celebrate our children, means that we celebrate our future.
Supporting JHS’s upcoming bond is our opportunity as a community to celebrate our children. This bond’s goal is to provide the best learning environment for our students, at the same time providing the professional staff with the best tools to educate our students. Currently, JHS has more students than it can effectively accommodate and they need more space to get a proper education. JHS is due for upgrades. They have not asked for a bond since 1985. The building needs to be brought up to code to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Whether you have children or grandchildren or no children in the school, our children are worth the investment. We can all invest in our future by making sure that our kids have what they need to succeed in our world. Here’s to their future!
Ballots will be sent to all residents within the Jefferson High School district on Oct. 13. Please vote and turn in your ballot by Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.