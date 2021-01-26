I urge citizens to contact state Representative Marta Bertoglio and state Senator Edie McClafferty to vote against HB102. This bill allows anyone without any firearms training and no background check to legally carry a loaded concealed gun into towns and cities including bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. And to the sponsor Seth Berglee: I know you want to be a super hero when you are somewhere where someone draws a gun and starts shooting. I learned how to duck and cover at school before you and your parents were born. I am not saying I can take care of myself. No, I grew up trusting in trained law enforcement not in citizen militia groups. So, no thank you for your offer to protect me. I will help my neighbor get out of harm’s way until our trusted, trained and calm law enforcement officials manage the situation. Your need to be a hero doesn’t make me feel any safer. What happened to the “Back the Blue” message?
— Joan Higgins-Smith, Clancy
