The last book Dr. Suess ever penned before his death in 1991 was a colorful piece called “Oh the Places You’ll Go!” The children’s story became one of the most timeless works the imaginative author would leave behind for future generations, and hundreds of thousands of copies are sold yearly – most notably around graduation season.
For many graduates, the book is a representation of the promise, privilege and possibilities underscoring the short walk across a stage which is the award for years of sacrifice and struggle. But at the core of the story, isn’t it really just a call to adventure? A reminder of the world beyond our past experience?
When I received my diploma and set out to join the teaching profession, many of my friends sarcastically joked about the low wages or the struggles of working with children. Although, the ace up my sleeve, and the response that normally laid any teasing to rest was the three months off in the summer.
Students everywhere rejoice at the idea of summer break, but Alice Cooper’s ‘72 hit could just as easily be considered an anthem for teachers heading into the summertime hiatus.
Many educators use the time to further their own education, supplement their income, pursue outside passions or simply spend time with their families. For myself, all of these happen to be true, but most importantly, the respite provides me an opportunity to pack a bag and head for new horizons.
This year I departed for one of the world’s most visited destinations – Thailand. My motivation for the choice was little more than a persuasion from the search results of one of my most common Google entries: Cheapest places to travel.
Upon arriving in Bangkok and shuffling through the winding lines of Thai customs, I had officially made it.
Almost immediately, the dense city was perfectly encapsulated in the train from Bangkok International to the heart of downtown. The already crowded railcar seemed a challenge waiting to be conquered by the passengers at every stop. Before long the undersized tube was packed with tourists and locals standing shoulder to shoulder glistening with a sticky sweat that materialized within minutes of stepping into the humid air.
The city, boasting a population of around 11 million permanent residents, is a bustling metropolis with a dichotomy of luxury shopping malls and street vendors hawking everything from fish on a stick to pre-owned flip-flops. As you can imagine, the smells of the streets are something someone accustomed to Jefferson County air might consider offensively pungent.
Although the city offers an endless stream of sensory stimulation, the country’s moniker, “The Land of Smiles” is more appropriately assigned to cities outside of the nation’s capital.
The next stop on my journey was north to the second-largest city, Chiang Mai, with a steep drop off to a mere 1.5 million residents. The modest city sits lower to the ground than Bangkok and is surrounded by dense jungle, offering a variety of tourist attractions, including multiple elephant sanctuaries, bamboo rafting and several scenic waterfalls within the national park located about an hour away by taxi. (Taxis are really just covered pickup trucks with benches secured on either side of the truck bed.)
Cats wander the streets looking for a free meal or a belly rub from any passerby with a feline affection. Similarly, wild dogs roam the outskirts of the city, trotting up and down the rural roads completely ignoring the multitude of food vendors that consistently appear on roadsides like speed limit signs – which are ironically infrequent.
After traversing Chiang Mai, it was time to head south to Phuket. During the day, the beach town offers fun in the sun for the whole family. At nightfall, the whole of the city gathers on Bangla Road for a nightly block party that rivals any collegiate spring break mecca. Crowds of tourists hurry up and down the street drowning in a sea of neon light.
Thailand is truly a special place worth visiting. The natural beauty of the country is a world of its own with rainbows of flowers sprinkled along dense forests only broken by impossibly intricate Buddhist temples, while the cities are overflowing with attractions to satisfy any interests.
However, the true gem of this place lies within the people. Locals are friendly and helpful. Many possess an impressive grasp of English from speaking to the stream of travelers that visit year-round. Their laughter is infectious and conversations are never in short supply with the personable locals who love to share stories of their beloved country.
Like most vacations, this adventure simultaneously ended too soon but also left me craving home. We often spend our time considering how green the grass on the other side might be without acknowledging where we’re at.
I have lived in Jefferson County for most of my life. Despite the brief stops here and there, I’ve always found my way back. I appreciate Boulder for what it is – a quiet little town with nothing to do.
In Boulder, strangers wave when they pass on Main Street, and neighbors help dig your car out after a blizzard. Boulder is a community that feels more like a family than a little town somewhere between Butte and Helena. Boulder is home.
Dr. Seuss immortalized the sense of adventure that drives us all to explore ourselves and the world around us. Although, the places we go are only possible through the places we’ve been. Being a visitor and a minority in a place unknown provides an opportunity for reflection and growth through experiences and cultural exposure beyond the day-to-day routines we so often drift through without an acknowledgment of the rarity in life. Like Seuss says in his timeless classic, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go...”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.