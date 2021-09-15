This morning an email from a high school classmate sparked recollections of a children's Bible school song from my youth, with verses: "Be careful, little ears, what you hear," "Be careful, little mouth, what you say," and "Be careful, little hands, what you do".
It reminded me of Robert Fulghum's book, "All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten."
Our governor and attorney general, as well as many state legislators, I believe, are primarily focused on their own electoral self-interest rather than the "common good."
Perhaps they ought to sit on the floor, cross-legged, in kindergarten classrooms around the state, joining the little ones to "listen and learn" how to "play well with others," and move towards that "common good."
Of course, that might require wearing a mask!
Oops, curses, foiled again!
