Jefferson County Southwest Prevention and Tobacco Use Prevention services have presented throughout JC a social norming campaign called “No Joke.” The campaign message is: Most teens don't drink or smoke!
As you frequent local businesses, medical facilities, restaurants, schools, etc. you will see large posters with various messages:
“Don’t you know that stuff makes you an airhead?” - Most teens don’t approve of smoking marijuana.
“Nothing erases your brain cells faster than alcohol!" - Most teens are too smart to start drinking alcohol.
These messages remind youth that their choices to not use substances are supported and that they are not alone in making healthy decisions.
Please contact us if you have any questions or wish to be more involved with the prevention efforts in Jefferson County.
Nicole Palmer, Tobacco Prevention Specialist - 406 439-9317
Barb Reiter, Jefferson County Prevention Specialist – 406 461-3618
