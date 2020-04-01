The Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for supporting local businesses and for doing your part to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These are challenging times for everyone but Boulder is a resilient community and we will win this fight.
While many activities in our community may be sidelined, the board of the Chamber is still working behind the scenes. Planning continues for all Chamber sponsored 2020 events including the Community Garage Sale in June, the Farmers Market from July through September, the Classic Car show in August, the Music and Arts Festival in September and the Holiday Bazaar in November. The board of the Chamber knows these events are important to the community and they help boost the economy. We are committed to planning and holding these events unless circumstances dictate otherwise. Watch the Boulder Monitor for event information in the coming months.
As an area resident you play a vital role in the local economy. When you buy locally you are supporting your friends and neighbors. Now, more than ever, Boulder businesses need your support. If you have ideas how the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce can help support our local businesses and the community please contact us at boulderareachamberofcommerce1@gmail.com.
Let’s work together as Boulder residents to get through these tough times. Our community will come out stronger in the end. — Bruce Binkowski, 2020 Chamber President
