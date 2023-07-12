I live on a little less than five acres in a shack off the grid. I have no power, no water, and no maintenance on the county road on which I live. Now, they are trying to convince me it’s worth over $165,000.
The one time someone from the tax appraiser’s office came to my place, she didn’t know what belonged to me. She asked if a house that wasn’t on my land belonged to me. They also taxed me on three acres of timber when in fact it was less than one acre.
If they want to tax someone, how about taxing the people paying ridiculous prices for homes?
I live on disability and knew I could never afford anything nice, so I live where I do. Now, if I’m lucky, I may be able to live my few remaining years here without worrying about losing it to outrageous taxes.
Ed McCracken
Boulder
