Remember when the Republican Party’s motto was Compassionate Conservatism? Since this Party has morphed into the “Trump Party” with former Republicans unabashedly supporting a self-serving leader who acts and wants to be king — that motto is currently a joke. This is not the type of compassion and fiscal conservatism previous Republican presidents stood for. So here’s a motto we can borrow: Fool me once, shame on you — fool me twice, shame on me. — Zia Kazimi, Clancy
