In a recent rally, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem stated that her supporters were “happy because they are free.” Free from what - COVID-19? Is the new definition of freedom the all out resistance against wearing a protective mask or garment - especially if it can save lives? Using that logic, we must not be free because we’re required to stop at a red light.
What about having to wear garments to cover our nakedness? There are literally thousands of regulations we already follow, but Governor Noem and a host of other Republican leaders believe we lose our freedoms by wearing a mask.
This is an opportunity for every single patriotic American to join in the most deadly fight in generations against an enemy that threatens the very physical and economic well-being of our nation.
We are all soldiers in this fight. So is it asking that much to use whatever weapon we have, even if it’s called a mask?
— Zia Kazimi, Clancy
