The Animal Shelter and Care Committee would like to thank those who voted in support for the Commissioners animal shelter levy. Although it failed, the facts still remain — Jefferson County truly needs these services and funds to accomplish those goals.
Our organization will continue moving forward providing our Spay and Neuter Program and working diligently to raise money for building a shelter. As a nonprofit organization, the AS&CC relies on the support of generous individuals and businesses. Your support is critical to the completion of this building project.
If you would like to join our group and want to work with us to make a shelter a reality, please contact us at asccshelter@gmail.com. We need people to join our group who are willing to come to monthly meetings and work toward this goal. — Cheryl Haasakker, Boulder
