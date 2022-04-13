Public health is many things. It is clean air and water, safe schools, mental health, emergency preparedness, addiction treatment, and prevention. The pandemic has brought attention to some aspects of public health, however there is so much more. Contending with an unyielding virus for the past two years has triggered change in how we work and play and live our lives. Change can be uncomfortable. Often, as we look back at change we see growth, and sometimes change lifts us to a better place.
One of the things I have learned the past two years is to use the quiet periods—times like this with few active cases locally—to prepare and do the work of prevention. Now is the time to fill our cups. Move more. Eat healthy. Practice self-care. Make sure you are up to date with vaccinations. This is a great time to think about how we move forward as families and communities. We can move forward literally as we commit to an active lifestyle. We can move our community forward as we embrace the principles of public health that promote healthy, resilient communities.
I feel gratitude for the many ways we have come together to support one another and strengthen our communities during this challenging period. There have been many individual and collective acts of kindness. I am also appreciative of the opportunity to reflect on the simple, essential parts of living a healthy life. I am especially grateful for a team and community that continues move forward.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave us the following insight: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”
Returning to our lives before COVID seems appealing. But I believe we are moving forward to something new. The virus is still with us. However, we are in a very different place than we were two years ago. In the beginning, we had only non-pharmaceutical interventions: hygiene, distancing and disease surveillance. Today, due to extraordinary scientific and technical advances, we have safe, effective vaccines; therapeutic medications and treatments that can fight the virus; and the ability to test right in our own homes. Although we are still learning about this virus and how it will evolve, there are things we can do to proactively protect ourselves and those we love.
Moving forward, we have choices in assessing risk and practicing preventive measures. As we assess risk, we can think about our personal health status. Are we or someone we love part of a more vulnerable population? What kind of risk of becoming infected does the event or activity we plan to participate in hold? What is the level of community transmission? Would this be a time I could stay home if I do become ill? Having a guide for those decisions can help us prioritize our activities and prevention measures.
I think about how I protect myself. Keeping myself healthy helps me keep others healthy. Even more than getting the virus, I do not want to give the virus to someone else. Basic things like eating well, staying active and getting enough rest promote health. Adding vaccination to our healthy habits provides another layer of protection. Staying up to date with vaccinations gives us greater protection. Masking, distancing and increased hygiene are also protective measures I will continue to use when the risks of becoming ill rise.
Protecting my family can be a little more complicated. Some of them are more vulnerable or not eligible to be vaccinated. Prioritizing activities and considering the risk of infection in the things we choose to participate in helps protect everyone in our circle. Vaccinating all who are eligible also helps to cocoon those who are not vaccinated and those who may not create as strong of an immune response.
My thoughts then move to my community. Protecting our friends and neighbors involves staying home when we are sick or exposed. One of the easiest things we can do to stop the spread of illness is to isolate when ill and quarantine when exposed. There's good news for those who are exposed to the coronavirus and up to date with COVID vaccinations: There is no need to quarantine unless you have symptoms. You may choose to use additional precautions with vulnerable household members. Keeping rapid tests on hand allows you to test if symptomatic or exposed or before gathering with vulnerable individuals.
Be well and keep moving forward!
Pam Hanna is the Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor
