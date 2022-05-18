We citizens have not done a stellar job in selecting our elected "leaders" in recent years.
Most of us vote but few of us make sufficient effort to gain enough knowledge that we can make a truly informed selection. Those that make an effort to develop adequate knowledge are handicapped by the lack of available information. What information that is available is filtered by the media and often biased. Add to this the misinformation coming at us from many sources, and making a truly informed decision is very difficult. We cannot totally fix this, but we can start May 26 at 6 p.m. in the Borden's Building conference room.
There is a candidate forum, sponsored by the Whitehall Ledger newspaper and the Lower Jefferson River Watershed Council, for those four candidates wanting to become our next county commissioner. You will have a chance to hear why you should, or maybe should not, vote for each of them, and you will have a chance during the formal part of the meeting to ask questions you think are of general interest and ample time after the formal meeting to ask more specific questions of each candidate.
Our outgoing county commissioner, Leonard Wortman, we be attending the forum to discuss the ballot issues and answer questions about them.
Here is a chance to get information directly from each candidate—no filters—get your questions answered and, hopefully, make a more informed selection.
I hope to see many of you in the Borden’s conference room on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m.
