In response to Mr. Gardzina’s recent letter to the editor, I agree with him that politicians should be held accountable for our votes. My voting record shows that I do in fact strongly support our veterans.
All the information on the 2019 Montana Legislature can be found on the legislative web site at leg.mt.gov/session under the Bill Lookup section. Bills related to our military and veterans are listed under Military Affairs. Out of the 27 veterans’ bills put before me, I voted for 26. HB 130 was killed in the Senate Tax committee. There are 12 members on this committee. I alone did not table this bill. Not all bills pass, especially if they are not good bills.
I went back through all my blue sheets, messages left for me during the session. Mr. Gardzina sent me a message but left no phone number for me to return his call.
I am very proud of the fact that I have always worked to support our veterans during and outside of the legislature. Thank you for the opportunity to set the record straight. — Sen. Edie McClafferty (SD-38), Butte
