Hello from the state capital. The 68th legislative session is moving fast. It’s hard to believe that we’re just a few weeks from transmittal, but I’ve been working hard for Montana’s schools, my constituents and all Montanans.
I have been working with a constituent from Jefferson County to strengthen a school safety bill that was passed in 2021. SB 213 will require that each school reviews their safety plan annually, and that community members are involved with planning and training. The changes in SB 213 allow for a community team to be formed so that any new threat or safety concerns can be addressed. We have a responsibility to protect our students and our children have the right to receive an education in a safe learning environment.
One of my proudest accomplishments is HB 332, a bill to help schools gain affordable insurance for their employees. HB 332 is the culmination of years of bipartisan work. The bill will have direct impacts for my fellow teachers and school staff across the state by lowering health insurance costs. Most importantly, it will help address the challenges of teacher recruitment and retention. HB 332 was heard in committee a few weeks ago, and we are hopeful it will move to the Montana House floor.
Another bill I am proud of is SB 214. Montana is struggling with a shortage of speech and language pathologists and audiologists for children who deal with hearing and speech impairments. This makes it difficult for patients to find the resources and support they need to live their lives fully. SB 214 would bring Montana into a compact with 23 other states, creating a pathway for pathologists and audiologists licensed in those states to more easily practice in Montana. I’m proud to say the bill passed the Senate 49-0.
In addition to this work, I am continuing to fight against bills that will harm Montanans. There is no shortage of bills this session that are attempting to strip Montanans of their rights and freedoms, and I am standing strongly with my colleagues to send a clear message that we will stand for Montanans and their liberties.
Edie McClafferty is a Montana State Senator from Butte, Montana
