Mandates! No one likes to be told what to do, I get that. However, lots of "mandates" are generally accepted: stop signs, speed limits, no-smoking areas, etc.
Why mandates? Probably because not enough folks have the good sense to understand that "with rights come responsibilities."
I blame social media and self-serving partisans, who egg them on with conspiracy theories and misguided statements such as "trust the people."
Well, I trust some of the people some of the time, but when they exhibit behaviors that infringe on the safety and wellbeing of others, I look to statesmen to rise above partisanship, placing people above party.
"No shoes, no shirts, no service" is universally accepted. I suggest adding "no masks, no vaccines" until enough folks practice recognized public health standards, geared to reducing COVID risk, hospitalizations and deaths.
Surely it's a small price to pay.
