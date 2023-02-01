There is more to the abortion bans being promoted by Republicans in Montana’s Legislature than simply a difference on moral or cultural grounds. Republicans have pieced together an entire suite of policies aimed at one goal. That goal is to control and disempower workers by a broad assault on standards of living, access to public services, disenfranchisement at the polls, and limiting access to medical choices. A ban on personal reproductive choice is just one plank in this platform.

