Editor's note: The following letter, written by longtime Boulder area resident Sam Samson, was submitted as a public comment to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation regarding the department's proposal to log 318 acres of state land atop Ryan Mountain, about 5.5 miles east-southeast of Boulder and directly west of Elkhorn Road. The proposed logging would harvest about 2.2 million board-feet of timber and would require construction of about 6.3 miles of road. The letter, dated Feb. 13, was addressed to DNRC Forester Devin Healy.
Devin,
Thank you for taking time to explain the Ryan Mountain Scoping Project.
First, I want you to know that I am not against logging. I was a tree feller for a local logger and spent years cutting posts and poles for Marks-Miller [Post & Pole] in Clancy. I also spent over 30 years working in timber for the U.S. Forest Service.
Second, I'm not sure you realize that this project is located in Hunting District 380 in the Elkhorns, which represents possibly the most sought-for trophy animals in the entire country.
This in mind, here are our comments:
Questions:
- Why pick this area with steep slopes, rocky areas, and need for so much new road construction?
- What are the ecological effects of logging near and directly upslope from Deer Springs?
- If, after bids are in, there is no net gain or very little gain, will the project be canceled?
- Will weed control (over time), erosion control, road reseeding be included in cost?
- What assurances will we (local residents) get that these roads won't be accessible and abused by off-highway vehicles?
- What methods of timber stand inventory did you do to determine quality and quantity of available wood? Where did 2.2 million board-feet come from?
- With no roads on the map, how will you access timber on south end?
Comments:
- Explain 10–12 tree "clumping" per acre. How different is it from selective cut, which is a common practice in Douglas fir?
- This project would be a huge blow to elk cover. Regrowth will take many generations—steep rocky slopes. According to DNRC state mandates as laid out in [Montana Code Annotated] 77-5-222, this project violates three of four of the requirements:
- This project does not present any comprehensive plan for regeneration. This steep, rocky area with poor granitic soils will not self-regenerate well.
- There is no evidence of blow-downs or any other damaged trees in the area.
- This area is relatively disease free! The main enemy of Douglas fir is the spruce budworm, and it is not present in any amount to cause real damage.
This project violates state law and is totally an ill-advised, ill-planned-for and ecologically very poor project for those of us living here and those to come.
Thank you again for listening.
P.S. Please consider an extension for comments on this project—very few stakeholders are even aware it exists.
Sam and Joanne Samson live near Boulder at the base of Ryan Mountain. Sam Samson is a former Jefferson County Commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.