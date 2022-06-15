Horrified by the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and across our country, a group of citizens in Jefferson County came together to talk about what we can do besides sending prayers and thoughts. Some of us are gun owners and some are not; some of us have guns for hunting and some for personal protection. We believe that there are many gun owners who agree that we need common sense steps to reduce the death toll, whether it is caused by suicide, active shooters, or street violence.
The question is: how do we begin a discussion of these issues in a way that does not escalate partisan differences?
Many of us would like to see AR-15-style weapons, such as the one used to kill 9-, 10-, and 11-year-old Texans, banned, and many of us support other gun control measures. But we wanted to hear directly from gun buyers, sellers and owners about their ideas for curbing gun violence. That led us to conduct a two-hour survey at the Helena Gun Show on June 4.
Approximately 50 people graciously took time to visit with us and 35 stopped to fill out our questionnaire. It was clear that many were as concerned as we are about the increasing rate of school shootings and other crimes with guns.
Seventeen of the 35 respondents agreed that the age at which AR-15-style and other semiautomatic rifles can be purchased should be raised. Another five chose the “not sure” response. One respondent said we should ban private ownership of assault weapons. Yet another said he personally owned “too many” AR-15s and wanted an ethical way to dispose of them, perhaps by shipping them to Ukraine.
A 21-respondent majority also agreed or chose “not sure” to our question about passing and enforcing red flag laws to temporarily remove guns from dangerous people. Several respondents expressed concern about how the process would work, fearing that unhappy neighbors would report on the guy next door.
On a question of whether to require universal background checks, including at private sales and gun shows, the responses were 14 disagreeing, 13 agreeing and 8 not sure.
Other ideas suggested by those who visited with us included focusing on mental health resources, adding more armed safety officers in schools and requiring firearm safety training for any gun owner under 18. Most agreed that gun safety training should be required.
Some opinions with which we would never agree were offered: getting rid of Democrats, requiring everyone to be armed or gathering up all mass shooters and holding a guillotining of them at Super Bowl halftime.
And some of the ideas we suggested on the survey were roundly opposed: safe gun storage laws, bump stocks bans, a reversal of immunity for firearms manufacturers, “smart gun” research, and a ban on expanded ammo clips.
While there are clearly some gaps between our beliefs and those held by many attendees at the gun show, there also seems to be hope for common ground in the areas of raising age limits, requiring safety training, enforcing red flag laws, and expanding background checks.
We encourage others, especially our lawmakers, to think carefully about what we learned and then act to support sensible, responsible use of guns in America. Our children and grandchildren are depending on it.
Bryher Herak, Basin
Jan Anderson, Boulder
