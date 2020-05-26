Congratulations to you and your graduating senior. The various organizations (listed below) are so proud of the Jefferson High School Class of 2020.
When you walked on campus last fall — finally a senior — you had no idea the challenges and disappointments that would come your way. We all agree. It’s not fair.
We cannot bring back your senior prom, spring sports, graduation as you have known it or give you more time to have your friends and favorite teachers sign your yearbook. It is very apparent that the school administration and staff have worked diligently to have a graduation ceremony which will be memorable while at the same time not the traditional event. The modification of graduation is heartbreaking and something most of you do not want to think about. We know that you have worked so hard and waited for this culmination exercise for a long time.
Success is measured by the challenges you face and every journey has its challenges. We see you and your strength as truly inspiring. Just know that we are here — and we’ve always been here — by your side. Right now, you have the power to make the most out of this unfortunate situation. People your age are resilient and innovative. Your generation can navigate multiple worlds and bounce between physical and digital spaces with ease. You embrace differences in ways adults seem to struggle with.
You courageously put yourselves out there for the world to see and criticize. You push boundaries and challenge norms. It’s a small wonder why post-Millennials are on track to become one of the most well-educated generations yet.
Lastly, we can offer some support. You may not know it, but we feel your pain. It hurts. You are not forgotten and we see your hard work, we value your unique perspective, we hear your audacious voices, we cherish all of it and we will continue to do so from afar.
Parents, remember to support your graduate to celebrate responsibly and continue to encourage and talk to her/him about making healthy choices and the dangers of consuming alcohol and drugs. Working together, parents, law enforcement, Jefferson High School and the community can combat this issue to create a happy and safe social distancing celebration for all.
We offer heartfelt congratulations to you and your Graduate for the accomplishment of completing four years of High School. Our wish is for a prosperous and bright future for all Jefferson County area youth.
— Jefferson County DUI Task Force, Jefferson County Mental Health Local Advisory Council, Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce, CARE Coalition, MSU Madison/Jefferson Extension, Jefferson County Tobacco Prevention, Jefferson Local Development Corporation
