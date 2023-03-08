Regarding the Boulder City Council’s proposal to limit residents to a maximum of six chickens (Boulder Monitor, Mar. 1): My husband Dean and I have been raising chickens off and on for many years, including when our youngest was in grade school. He cared for ducks, geese, rabbits and quail. We typically go to each of our neighbors’ homes – especially new neighbors – and tell them about our birds, especially roosters. We have not had any complaints that I am aware of. I know of a few other people in town who raise chickens. We have been called if a chicken “escapes” or is found to help capture and return. Even that has not happened in many years. 

