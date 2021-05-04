This is a heart-felt letter of commendation to Diana McFarland, former Monitor editor, as she leaves Boulder.
Diana came here in the middle of a pandemic and, although there wasn’t much to write about with many events canceled, she still found stories and did an excellent job of reporting what was important to Boulder and Jefferson County. She did it with excellent writing skills and an unbiased approach.
She will be missed, and we wish her success in future endeavors.
