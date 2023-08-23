Attention Boulder Community: I have been wanting to tell everyone during the past rainy season what a great opportunity it is to pull these terrible weeds out of our yards. Then it got really hot and dry. Now we have a second chance to tackle them. After a good rain, Hoary Allysum roots are easy to pull. If the stick-like stems are left behind, bare feet may suffer. Additionally, the weed will regrow. A courtesy is to control weeds on and nearby your property. If it gets too bad with these and other weeds, then weed control can fine you! For more information, the City of Boulder has a weed ordinance that can be accessed at the City of Boulder website, www.cityofbouldermt.com.
