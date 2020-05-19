By QUINNE SHULTZ and JADYN BELLANDER
This has been an incredibly challenging semester at Jefferson High School, as the closure of our school and social distancing has forced everyone to work online. We’ve confronted new technologies, distractions in our homes, lack of motivation, and many other factors. And beyond classes, everyone has dealt with their own personal struggles: unhealthy family members, lack of childcare, and mental/emotional stress.
We asked students their opinions on distance learning, and for their advice to teachers. Similarly, we asked teachers for their advice to students. Together, their insights tell us a lot about how we’ve weathered this strange time, how we can demonstrate empathy and patience in the remaining days of this school year — and how we might work together in the future.
Students need to remember that teachers are doing their best to help us. The transition to distance learning is challenging for those who have never taught in an online forum, or are not comfortable generally with technology.
Steve McCauley, a science teacher, told us that “sitting in front of a computer all day and every day instead of working directly with the students” has been difficult. Many teachers have been drowning in emails from students and parents, often at inconvenient times. The flood can seem overwhelming, yet many teachers have made themselves available at any time — not just their office hours — often sacrificing family and personal time.
Students likewise have been faced with a new learning situation. While Jefferson High has done a fantastic job of accommodating students who do not have the necessary technological resources, we ask teachers and the administration to remember that distance learning is not only a huge adjustment but also a cause of stress due to the lack of structure and inconsistency. Students who don’t have the necessary technology had a new challenge of trying to get assignments or help, and those with the proper technology may not have high enough internet service to do schoolwork all day, every day.
More than that, many students have missed the structure of being in school. It took time to adjust to class times, schedules and workload that changed weekly. There was suddenly no beginning nor end to the school day, and no set times for each class. It seemed harder to complete the daily assignments, and many times by the end of the day, it felt as though nothing had been finished.
Due dates are flexible, and class attendance is not mandatory. It’s no wonder that many students have not kept up with schoolwork, essentially losing a semester of high school. “Many students have little motivation to make it through a day at school,” said freshman Katie Conroy. At school, “they know that once they finish they can go home and de-stress, but now the stress lives in their homes. There isn’t an escape from the pressure and attempt to get all the work done with little teacher contribution.”
We also need to be mindful of the lack of social interaction. As we learned in the Teen Mental Health First Aid Training last year, social interactions play a large role in one’s mental health, and without them, many people are feeling stressed and alone. For example, we all like to bounce ideas and thoughts off of each other — but without talking in person we don’t have this opportunity. Also, the day-to-day chats at lunch tables, in the hallways, or even in the middle of a class are now nonexistent. Zoom classes, phone calls, texting or social media can’t fill this void of human connection.
This can take a toll on anybody, so make sure to reach out to your friends and students as often as possible. In addition, English teacher Kelsey Voeller, reminds us to get outside daily and take brain breaks often to reduce stress and maintain a healthy state of mind. “Enjoy the sun,” she says. “Enjoy the small beauties you wouldn’t get to appreciate as much sitting in a classroom all day.” And above all, she says, “Embrace the change, learn from our ‘new normal,’ give yourself mercy, and find your inner peace to stay calm.”
Mary Williams, a JHS science teacher, suggests setting time aside each day to complete schoolwork, even if you are working a job. She also urges students to “reach out to your teachers and ask them for help. Don’t bury your head in the sand if you have a problem — in getting work done, with stress, or in chemistry. Take steps to deal with it; there are plenty of people that can help you.” This could mean requesting a private Zoom meeting. McCauley likewise asks students who have trouble with an assignment to keep teachers informed about their issues through email until they’re resolved. Teachers cannot help us with our struggles if they are unaware of them. Therefore, do not be bashful about raising your needs or concerns with your teachers, or other JHS staff.
COVID-19 has drastically changed the course of the school year. Distance learning has been new to everyone, and even though there is room for improvement, the hard work done by students, teachers, and other staff should not go unappreciated.
Thank you to everyone at Jefferson High School who is working to ensure our education continues. As the school year comes to an end, we shall never forget the challenging educational times of this spring.
We cannot forget everything each one of us — students, teachers, administrators, and other staff — has learned by overcoming this adversity.
Quinne Shultz is a freshman and Jadyn Bellander a senior at Jefferson High. They prepared this piece for their journalism class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.