This is in response to a letter to the editor, "The crisis is real. Can you smell it?" published in the Dec. 15 issue of The Monitor.
I am dreading next summer with the smoke caused by the wildfires. The Denton fire was horrifying. My friend at the road department here is wondering what we can do to protect our small town. There are short- and long-term things we can do.
Congress can enact effective policies that will mitigate the changing climate. By that I mean reduce the greenhouse gas emissions and help our nation and the world transition off of fossil fuels.
Many Montanans and people around the U.S. volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby (www.citizensclimatelobby.org) to convince our representatives that carbon pricing policies, like a carbon fee and carbon cashback, will do the trick. Though it will take decades to make this transition, the sooner we start the better off we'll all be.
To learn more, I urge you to check out "Why Put a Price on Carbon" here: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon/
Then, take action and let our representatives hear from you today.
Thank you and stay safe!
