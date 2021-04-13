Sharp-eyed longtime readers of the Monitor may have recognized the byline on the April 7 article about Montana’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Writer Katheryn Houghton began her professional journalism career as an intern for the Monitor. She was a warmly welcomed addition to the staff and community. Her work since has been published in daily and weekly newspapers all across Montana. We are happy to see her success and look forward to more insightful coverage from her. The community of Boulder should be proud of providing such a good career launching pad.
— Jan Anderson, Boulder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.