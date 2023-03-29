I am extremely disappointed to learn of Coach Sarah Layng’s resignation from the Lady Panthers. She has put a lot of time, effort and support into this program.
No doubt the “Little League mentality” of several parents and fans has influenced and factored into her decision. Every game in the stands I hear parents and fans think they have more knowledge of coaching than the staff. Parents and fans should be supporting the coaching staff and the players. Parents have certainly influenced their children with the negative attitudes that are present at every game. Some of these young ladies bring that to the court and to their teammates, often based on what they are being told by their parents.
Coach Layng has coached some of these young ladies from grade school. She has instilled in them strength, respect and teamwork, not to mention they have had winning seasons!
Hopefully a new coach will set boundaries for players and parents emphasizing that teamwork and support should be the number one requirement moving forward into a new season.
Good luck next season and hopefully JHS will find another great coach to follow in the winning footsteps of Coach Layng.
Deborah Durham
Boulder
