The Boulder Kiwanis Club thanks everyone who helped make this year's Easter Egg Hunt a fun time! We would especially like to thank these businesses who so generously supported the event: Boulder Monitor, First Madison Valley Bank, L&P Grocery, Elkhorn Pharmacy, Sweet Spot, Mountain Good Cafe and Skytop Ranch. A special thanks to the Jefferson County Fair Board for the use of the fairgrounds! We are grateful for the many volunteers who made the Hunt possible with their time and effort, including the Easter Bunny, who made a guest appearance.
