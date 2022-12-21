Thank you to the many people who contributed to make the annual Boulder Community Christmas Dinner a success! We especially appreciate Vicki Peterson, George Teeling, the Boulder Grade School kitchen staff and custodians, representatives of the JHS BPA group and the Helena Kiwanis members. Thanks to the Sweet Spot for donating delicious dinner rolls to make the dinner extra special.
Kiwanian grateful to community for successful holiday event
- Marilyn Craft
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
