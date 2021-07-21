Joe Archibald
A man like no other
Never another
everyone's brother
First to volunteer
Never a drear
Not a bad word to say
Always brightening your day
Whether on a bicycle
or tricycle
He was a man with the plans
The man with the cans
I would say
To him- living was giving
A birthday never forgotten
The Boulder Monitor always broughten
He was the best dressed
at all the events
Always the giver
Of the best presents
Kinda a really Big Deal
Always keeping it real
The feelings we would feel
Our hearts he would steal
All heart
No regret
The best
Of Big Rock yet
