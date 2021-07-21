Joe Archibald 1985.jpg

Joe Archibald

A man like no other

Never another

everyone's brother

 

First to volunteer

Never a drear

Not a bad word to say

Always brightening your day

 

Whether on a bicycle

or tricycle

He was a man with the plans

The man with the cans

 

I would say

To him- living was giving

A birthday never forgotten

The Boulder Monitor always broughten

 

He was the best dressed

at all the events

Always the giver

Of the best presents

 

Kinda a really Big Deal

Always keeping it real

The feelings we would feel

Our hearts he would steal

 

All heart

No regret

The best

Of Big Rock yet

