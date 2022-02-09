Thank you to my See N Save pals, family, church family, friends and Whitehall Public Transportation. I extend a heart felt thank you for the cards, phone calls, lovely gifts, food, visits, transportation and prayers that came our way for the past three months. You all have been a great support and have gone above and beyond thoughtfulness. We are truly blessed to live in such a giving community. God bless you all.
