The City Council meeting on Monday, March 20 was a wonderful sight to see! Long-time members of this community turned out in force to speak regarding animal regulations within the City of Boulder. As a 17-year property owner of a Main Street home and business, I was very interested and encouraged.
As a retired California real estate professional, I saw a small community on the coast – with a lot of character –become just another suburb. These unsavory transformations are performed by development coming in and building condominiums and then instituting covenants, conditions and restrictions thereby controlling the appearance and flavor of entire communities. Slowly, through regulation, these changes are put in place and country folk with small gardens and farms are pushed out and priced out by high taxes, insurance and big business.
Boulder seems to have a farming and country atmosphere and it was marvelous to see how many people agreed.
