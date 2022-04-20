Living in Boulder spiritually connects me to the natural world and the wildlife that surrounds me every time I step out my door. I love the surrounding mountains, forests, streams and trails. I am anxious to better understand the interrelationships of the natural world systems.
I do know that my energy lifestyle needs can rapidly deplete resources. I do know that I can create waste of resources that future generations and life systems will need to survive. I believe I can, and I am cumulatively, with the rest of humanity, disrupting critical life cycle processes with some of my lifestyle choices. I intuitively know that no human technology can compete with forests for uptake of atmospheric carbon dioxide and its storage.
Boulder had a fire on the Boulder hill area around 2000. Some of that fire burned so hot it sterilized the soil and new growth has not returned; some is returning very slowly. This summer 2021 brought a 24,000-acre fire from Haystack to Boulder’s doorstep. As of April 9, 2022, we were still in a drought mode surrounded by dried out fuels and trees struggling to survive. Climate change seems to be accelerating at an unprecedented rate.
I am writing to see if any others in our community are looking to better understand the interrelationships between our forest and the cleansing of our air and water, and would be interested in joining me in educating ourselves. We could gather information through the help of hunters, fishermen, local organizations that manage the elk and cattle balance in the Elkhorn mountains, like the Elkhorn Working Group (EWG), our political leaders, state and federal agents, forest service, DNRC, DEQ, EPA, etc. Our purpose would be to understand and act on how to make the best decisions possible—politically, socially and personally—to help maintain healthy life systems in the Boulder Valley and the surrounding area. It no longer seems like business as usual when it comes to climate changes. How can we help the regeneration and health of the forest and protect our water and air interest. How can we proceed together? If you are interested, please call me and leave a message. In the old Boulder phone book I'm listed under "Anna, Dee." In the new phonebook I'm under "Deeanna." Thank you
