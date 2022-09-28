School is well underway, and we have fall athletics and activities going full tilt. We just held this year’s Homecoming, and everything went well. We had great student involvement and great decorations and floats for the parade. It’s time for things to settle down a bit and make the push toward Thanksgiving and Christmas.
We continue to work on our construction project for the high school. We are still moving forward with the original timeline of breaking ground in the early spring of 2023 and having the new building open in the fall of 2024. With our continued increase in enrollment the new addition will be a welcome sight.
I am proud to announce that Jefferson High School was the winner of the Northwest Energy Academic Excellence Award. One academic excellence award is given to a school in each of the four athletic classifications- AA, A, B and C. Winners are determined by averaging the grades earned by students that took part in athletic, music and/or speech/drama programs offered by the school. Jefferson High School had the highest GPA in class “B” at 3.634 with 143 out of 294 students participating. That’s almost half our students participating in co-curricular activities. Congratulations JHS!
I would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to our newest faculty members at JHS with Jared Padmos and Scott Ferguson. I’ve asked Jared and Scott to write brief biographies so please enjoy.
Jered Padmos
I grew up in Montana City where I went to school through 8th grade. I then came to Jefferson for high school. Following an amazing 4 years in Boulder, I went to college in Bozeman where I ended up studying Elementary Education at Montana State University as well as participating in the Montana State Football program. While in school in Bozeman I had imagined coming back to Boulder to teach and coach in some aspect. After my first year of college I decided to add a fifth to twelfth Mathematics Teaching Minor. One reason is because I loved mathematics but I also felt it would give me a better opportunity to find a job. Following Graduation from Montana State University in 2021 my first job was a Third Grade Teacher at Boulder Elementary School. In addition to teaching I also was an assistant football coach, assistant track and field coach for the high school, and an assistant basketball coach for the Junior High. When the opportunity arose to put in for the mathematics teacher at Jefferson High School I couldn’t pass it up. This community and school provided so many opportunities for me to take advantage of, I wanted the chance to give back and provide an impact in the same way.
Outside of teaching and coaching, I love spending time with my wife and our families.
I love participating and watching most sports. I enjoy spending time outdoors whether it be hunting, fishing, hiking or anything else.
Scott Ferguson
My name is Scott Ferguson. I teach English I, English III, and Journalism at Jefferson High School (JHS) in beautiful Boulder, MT. I am a born and raised Montanan, growing up in Montana City and attending JHS from 2010-2014. During my time as a student here, I was involved in a variety of activities including: football, basketball, NHS, student council, and drama. Along the way, I made many lifelong friends and even more memories.
After graduation, I headed to Missoula to attend the University of Montana in pursuit of higher education. Six short years later I graduated with a B.A. in English Ed. I found my first teaching job in Park City, MT. I taught seventh and eighth grade English, computers, communication, and speech & debate. I also coached both middle school and high school basketball. Finally, after eight years of being away, I have been fortunate enough to find myself back home.
I look forward to reuniting with old friends, meeting new ones, and once again becoming a small piece of what makes JHS and this community so special.
