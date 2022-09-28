School is well underway, and we have fall athletics and activities going full tilt. We just held this year’s Homecoming, and everything went well. We had great student involvement and great decorations and floats for the parade. It’s time for things to settle down a bit and make the push toward Thanksgiving and Christmas.  

