We would like to express our appreciation to the Jefferson High School Board of Trustees for their recent decision to add a second category of awards for a Valedictorian and Salutatorian, effective for the graduating class of 2023. This new, second category will be decided using a weighted grade point average (GPA). This decision is one we have hoped for since early 2022. Special thanks to Trustee Jenny Genger for her attention to this and for helping to implement it this year.
JHS parents appreciate board decision
- Keith and Susanne Shultz, Boulder
