Jefferson High School is almost done with the first half of the school year and things are moving forward at a fast pace. I’ve truly enjoyed my time at JHS so far. Every district is very distinct, but all are filled with incredible students, a caring faculty and staff, and great school boards. JHS is no exception. I feel blessed to get to work among all of these districts. Thank you to all of the community members and parents that have taken the time to introduce themselves and visit with me to make this new chapter such a welcoming experience.
The construction project is moving along, and we are still on schedule to break ground early this spring. SMA Architecture and Design has the plans 100% drawn and Dick Anderson Construction will be soliciting bids in January or early February for materials and subcontractors. We are very excited to get this project started so we can see progress in the physical structure and building.
The parking area in Jefferson City is finished and being used. We will continue to make improvements to the lot as weather and funds allow. We realize the lot is out of town a bit, but we didn’t have many options available to us for closer locations. We appreciate the Jefferson City community for being patient with us during the construction of the lot. We encourage students not to “spin brodies,” “do donuts” or “do cookies” in the lot so we can keep it in good shape for future use. A big thank you to Tings Bar for the temporary use of their spare lot, the anonymous donors that constructed the lot, and Montana Tunnel Mines for leasing us the property for the lot.
Jefferson High School was successful in getting the ELC School Reopening Grant. The focus of our grant was to obtain funding to hire a nurse to work at the high school. We were also able to get funding for cleaning supplies and technology to support the new nurse. We are currently advertising for an RN, who may be willing to work either part-time or full-time. We would like to work with Boulder Elementary to fill this position full-time. This position is only guaranteed through September of 2023.
Wishing everyone a Happy New Year,
