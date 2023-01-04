Wilkerson.JPG

Jefferson High School is almost done with the first half of the school year and things are moving forward at a fast pace. I’ve truly enjoyed my time at JHS so far. Every district is very distinct, but all are filled with incredible students, a caring faculty and staff, and great school boards. JHS is no exception. I feel blessed to get to work among all of these districts. Thank you to all of the community members and parents that have taken the time to introduce themselves and visit with me to make this new chapter such a welcoming experience.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.