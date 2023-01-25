The current and former Jefferson High School Board of Trustees and Administration have failed our school’s mission statement. Jefferson High School’s mission is to provide the best possible education for our youth for whatever path of life they choose; to be the school of choice for students, teachers, and staff; and to be the heart of the communities we serve.
In February 2022, and numerous times since, the Jefferson High School Board and Administration were asked to add a second category for selecting Valedictorian and Salutatorian.
Currently, the Valedictorian and Salutatorian are students with the highest unweighted grade point average (GPA). The Class of 2022 had four students awarded Valedictorian with that scale. That tradition should remain. Those students excelled in their classes.
Adding a second category for Valedictorian and Salutatorian would award students who take Advanced Placement (AP), Honors, and Dual-credit college classes (DC). These types of classes are more rigorous than a regular high school class, and require many more hours to complete.
AP, Honors, and DC class offerings have increased at Jefferson in recent years. JHS administered three AP tests in May of 2022. They are scheduled to administer over 30 tests in May of 2023.
With more students taking these academically rigorous classes, JHS should offer a Weighted GPA scale for class ranking. Two scales will allow students to choose which scale best reflects the courses they took, and their efforts.
The idea of weighted GPA class ranking was first presented in February 2022. In the fall of 2022, and several times since, the second category option was presented along with pages of research and testimony from JHS students, several parents, and students and a community member from another district. Most recently, at the January 17 Board meeting, the policy committee recommended the Board not implement the idea. They stated it is too late in the year and they need more research. At that point, a student attempted to provide more information, but the Board refused to listen to them in full.
They said at previous meetings [weighted GPA class ranking] cannot be implemented now because it would be unfair and would negatively affect some students. Members of the administration stated [weighted GPA] cannot be implemented because it changes graduation requirements. Yet, at the Jan. 17 meeting, the board chair said implementing this would not change graduation requirements, as is clearly stated by current policy.
Another board member said they want the idea researched more, and for it to benefit all students. However, the current system does not benefit all students. The current unweighted scale fails to give recognition to the students who take AP, Honors and DC courses. Valedictorian is not about benefiting all students. It is about recognizing exemplary students because of their academic excellence.
The current system only benefits those who have the highest unweighted GPA. If benefiting more students is the goal, then implementing a second category achieves that goal to a greater degree. Adding the second category will recognize the academic excellence of both groups by letting the students choose what reflects them best, as the mission statement proclaims.
There is an opportunity to do this for the Class of 2023. It will help make Jefferson High “Worth the drive every time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.