As the month of July is nearly ending, the busy schedule of prepping Jefferson High School for the coming school year continues. The custodial crew has been working diligently with cleaning, waxing and painting. The girls' locker room floor has been stripped and removed of all paint, then covered with an epoxy finish. The main halls are in the process of converting to LED lighting, providing better lighting and energy savings. The custodial crew has done a tremendous job of preparing the school facilities for the start of the school year.
The south gym has been refinished and the north gym has been refurbished. The floor has been sanded down, stained, painted and updated with the new school logo. The custodial crew is ahead of schedule and many of the classrooms, halls, doors and door jams will receive much needed paint.
There continues to be upgrades in technology with the addition of laptop carts in many curriculum areas. JHS is contracting with Schoolhouse IT for technology support and will use these resources to improve efficiency. The goal for the district this year is one-to-one devices for all students.
There will be a couple of new faces for next year at JHS. Jeff Guay will be joining JHS as a new intervention specialist, teaching intensive reading and English for adolescents and young adults, and assisting students with credit recovery. Lynssey Williams will be transitioning from paraprofessional to physical education and health instructor. The district continues to work on filling the instructional coach position required for the federal Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Program grant. I am excited for the new hires to the JHS staff and the new possibilities they bring to the district. The district is currently working on filling a custodial position for the start of the school year.
JHS student athletes have been busy throughout the summer with open gyms, weight training, summer league basketball, tournaments and football jamborees. There have been a number of student/athletes in the building throughout the summer. I look forward to watching them compete this fall. At the recent Montana State Trap Shoot, Jayden Peland was the champion for sub-junior ladies. The hot shot team of Luke Robson, Michael Buffa, Rita Buffa, and Will Robson also competed.
As I begin my ninth year at JHS, I look forward to the continued growth of students and staff at JHS and the continued support of the school board, patrons and greater Jefferson County community. I am excited for the 2021–22 school year, and look forward to the opportunities to make Jefferson High School the best school possible.
