The construction project continues to move forward with a tentative groundbreaking date in April. Dick Anderson Construction put the project out to bid, and those bids are due to them on Feb. 22, 2023. The bids will be opened for Dick Anderson to evaluate. After this evaluation, they will bring their recommendations to the Board for approval at the special meeting on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. This means they will approve the lowest bids based on a price that will not exceed the dollar amount of that bid. We are getting close to seeing some real progress on the building project.
The district is working to obtain bids for the replacement/repair of the tennis courts. With two sets of tennis courts, we face some difficult decisions. The area behind the high school has two courts and the area behind the apartments has three courts. Although it would be ideal to reconstruct the three-court system, the funds may only be enough to finish the two court project. However, we are still exploring options for the three court area.
Jefferson High School would like to welcome Kaylee Padmos as our new school nurse and Heather Wilkinson as our new part-time custodian. Two great additions to our excellent staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.