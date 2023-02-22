The construction project continues to move forward with a tentative groundbreaking date in April. Dick Anderson Construction put the project out to bid, and those bids are due to them on Feb. 22, 2023. The bids will be opened for Dick Anderson to evaluate. After this evaluation, they will bring their recommendations to the Board for approval at the special meeting on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. This means they will approve the lowest bids based on a price that will not exceed the dollar amount of that bid. We are getting close to seeing some real progress on the building project.

